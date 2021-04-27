Shiv Panditt's short film 'Slice Of Life' was wrapped up in five hours

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Actor Shiv Panditt's upcoming short film "Slice Of Life" was shot and wrapped up within five hours.

Written, directed and produced by Prashant Pandey, the film tells the story of a short film maker and how he meets a young boy during a road journey.

"I have known Prashant for a long time now and when he told me that he he working on this project, I knew I had to be a part of it. I strongly believe that short films have the capability to engage the audience in a limited amount of time. It doesn't matter how big or small a film is, a film is either a good film or a bad film for the person viewing it," Shiv Panditt tells IANS.