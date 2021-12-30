Shiv Sena's UP unit questions EC statement on vaccination

Lucknow, Dec 30 (IANS) The Shiv Sena in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday questioned the Election Commission's statement that the entire eligible population of the state would be vaccinated in time for the upcoming Assembly elections.

In a statement issued here, Shiv Sena Secretary Vishwajeet Singh said that the Chief Election Commissioner on Thursday said that 50 per cent of the state population had been vaccinated and the 100 per cent target would be reached be the time elections were held.