Shiva and Priya Anand team up for 'Kasethan Kadavulada'

Priya Anand and Shiva had earlier acted together in the hit Vanakkam Chennai and their new film Sumo is also likely to soon hit the screens. The latest update is that Priya Anand reprises veteran actress Lakshmi's role in the remake of the classic comedy Kasethan Kadavulada in which Shiva plays the lead role.

Super Singer and Cooku with Comali fame Shivaangi along with an ensemble of actors including Oorvasi, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Thalaivasal Vijay, and Manobala are playing pivotal characters in the film.

To be directed by Kannan, Balasubramaniem will be cranking the camera for the film, and Kannan of Tamizh Padam fame has been roped in to come music.

In his official statement, the film's producer and director Kannan says "We have kick-started the shooting today and it will be completed in 45 days. It’s a delight to see the actors and technicians coming together during this post-pandemic phase. Besides, it’s a mixed feeling of excitement and responsibility as Kasethan Kadavulada has been adored as the emblem of the comedy genre in the Tamil movie industry. With a promising star-cast, who are known for amusing the crowds with great potentials, especially spontaneity in humor, I am confident that, we as a team, will do the best justice with this project. This will be a 100% family entertainer that the audience can enjoy in theatres".