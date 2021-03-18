Shivali Parab makes Hindi TV debut with 'Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii'

"This is my debut in Hindi television and I am really looking forward to working with new people. I am quite thrilled to be a part of the show. My character in the show, Guddi, is very lively and bubbly. She is a happy-go-lucky person who is joining the Awasthi house to help Sargam with daily chores," she says.

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Marathi actress Shivali Parab has joined the cast of the television show "Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii". The actress will be seen playing the role of Guddi in the show, which marks her debut on Hindi television.

The actress also adds that the cast has been very "warm and welcoming" to her.

"The cast of the sitcom is very warm and welcoming. The breaks are quite fun as everyone is always laughing and cracking jokes with each other. There is a twist that my character is going to bring to the show and I am sure the audience will be very curious to know about it," she says.

Shivali is known for her roles in "Pie In The Sky", "WhatsApp Love" and "Wake up".

