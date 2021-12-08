Shivam Khajuria delighted to dress up as a groom for TV show

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Shivam Khajuria, who currently essays the protagonist role of Nihar Goyal in 'Mann Sundar', says he was delighted to dress up as a groom for the first time for a sequence in the show.

He says: "It was for the first time I got to dress up like a groom for my show and literally I enjoyed it. It was fun to shoot the marriage sequence. I always assumed how interesting it would be to shoot for such wedding tracks whenever I watched those scenes on television and finally I got to experience it."