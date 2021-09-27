Shivam Khajuria to break his bad boy image with new show

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Shivam Khajuria, who was last seen essaying the antagonist 'Naveen' in his debut TV show 'Molkki', is excited to play a protagonist in the upcoming show 'Mann Sundar'.

He says: "Like any other actor even I literally wanted to play a protagonist. And my dream is coming true. I'm really excited about the show. I will be seen playing the character of Nihar Goyal who is a rich, carefree handsome hunk. Even though he's a brat there is still innocence and he actually feels bad about people when they are in trouble and he tries to help them. He is not heartless."