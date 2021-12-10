Shivangi Joshi opens up on upcoming episode of 'Balika Vadhu'

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) 'Balika Vadhu' actress Shivangi Joshi, who portrays 'Anandi' in the show, has opened up about the upcoming episode, which is all about Anandi's 18th birthday.

Shivangi says: "Anandi's 18th birthday will bring disruptions in the show as her family and Jigar are eagerly waiting to make their marriage official. But destiny seems to have other plans for Anandi. I feel extremely grateful to be a part of Balika Vadhu and to play Anandi in her new avatar."