Shivangi Joshi thrilled as 'Balika Vadhu' completes 100 episodes

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) TV actress Shivangi Joshi, who is seen as Anandi in daily show 'Balika Vadhu', expressed her joy as the show completes 100 episodes.

She says: "I am very happy and pleased that our show has touched 100 episodes and this is just the beginning as we want to keep our audience entertained for many more years to come. I am happy and content that the audience is loving our show. The entire team of 'Balika Vadhu' is working hard to keep the audience entertained every day. Thank you for all the love and I hope we keep touching such milestones."