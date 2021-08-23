Shivani paired opposite Vijay Sethupathi in 'Vikram'!

Model and actress Shivani Narayanan who rose to fame with the Bigg Boss reality show has been paired opposite Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi in Lokesh Kanagaraj's multistarrer film Vikram.
Kamal Haasan plays the lead role in Vikram, the film also has Malayalam cinema's talented actor Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal character.
The shoot of the action thriller has commenced on Saturday in Karaikudi. Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film and Girish Gangadharan cranks the camera.
Sources say that Lokesh Kanagaraj is planning to complete the entire film by the end of November or December first week. We also hear that Kamal Haasan wants the film to have a grand theatrical release on Pongal 2022.