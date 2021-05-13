Shivani Rajasekhar on board for 'Article15' remake!

Shivani Rajasekhar, daughter of the famous Telugu actor Rajasekhar is all set to make her debut in Hiphop Tamizha Adhi's upcoming film Anbarivu. The latest update is that Shivani is on board for the Tamil remake of the critically acclaimed Bollywood hit Article15.

Produced by Rahul's Romeo Pictures and to be presented by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP and Zee studios, Arunraja Kamaraj of Kanaa fame is directing the film.