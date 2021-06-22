Shobhit Johri: Pandemic made us realise importance of good health

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actor Shobhit Johri who has worked in the Salman Khan-starrer "Bharat" and the web series "Tandav", says while he has always given priority to his health, the pandemic has made him more conscious.

"Everyone has understood the value of 'jaan hai toh jahaan hai' (health is wealth). This pandemic has made us realise we need to be in the best of our mental and physical health to deal with such times. Given the profession I am in, my health has always been my priority, now all the more so. Many of us take our health for granted, don't exercise or follow a healthy diet. Let's not allow a brutal pandemic teach us all these simple things. Let's accept healthy living as a way of life," the actor tells IANS.