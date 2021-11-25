Shobhit Sinha on his web debut as dialogue writer for 'The Great Weddings of Munnes'

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Writer Shobhit Sinha who has worked on shows like 'Comedy Circus', 'Entertainment ki Raat' and many more is now making his debut on OTT as a dialogue writer for Raaj Shaandilyaa's upcoming comedy web series titled 'The Great Weddings of Munnes'.

Talking about his debut and Raaj, Shobhit says: "This is my web series debut as a dialogue writer and I am overwhelmed that it is Raaj Shaandilyaa who has given me this opportunity."