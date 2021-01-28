Shoot of Sivakarthikeyan's 'Don' to begin in February!

Yesterday, Sivakarthikeyan has made a surprise announcement on his new film Don in which he will be seen playing the college student. The latest update is that the debutant director Cibi has completed the script long back so he is planning to begin the shoot from the second week of February.

Set in the college campus backdrop, Sivakarthikeyan plays a rebel engineering student and he will be sporting a young rugged look in the film.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film.

The makers will soon reveal the rest of the cast and crew of the film. Touted to be a fun comedy entertainer,

Don is likely to release in September 2021. Meanwhile, the actor's Doctor is scheduled to release in April and Ayalaan is likely to release for the Christmas holidays.



