Shoot of 'Vikram' progresses in Pondicherry!

The shoot of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil's multistarrer action thriller Vikram is progressing at a brisk pace in Pondicherry. This is the third schedule of the film after the first two schedules in Chennai and Karaikudi.
Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi and Master fame is directing the film.
Sources say that in the ongoing schedule, Vijay Sethupathi has joined the team. Kamal Haasan is also present in the shoot but on October 3, he will be taking a break for Bigg Boss Tamil 5.
Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for Vikram, Girish Gangadharan is cranking the camera, and Anbariv masters are taking care of the stunts.
If all goes well, Vikram will hit the screens for Pongal 2022.