Shoot of 'Vikram' progresses in Pondicherry!

The shoot of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil's multistarrer action thriller Vikram is progressing at a brisk pace in Pondicherry. This is the third schedule of the film after the first two schedules in Chennai and Karaikudi.

Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi and Master fame is directing the film.