Shoot starts for action film 'Yudhra' starring Siddhant Chaturvedi

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) 'Gully Boy' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has started shooting for his upcoming action film titled 'Yudhra' on Thursday.

The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the production house - Excel Entertainment.

This is the third time Siddhant is working with the same production house after 'Gully Boy' and 'Phone Bhoot'.