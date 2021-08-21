Shooting for Netflix's 'Mismatched' season 2 begins in Rajasthan

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) The shooting for the second season of Netflix series 'Mismatched' starring Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli has begun in Rajasthan.

Talking about filming Season-2, Director Akarsh Khurana said, "One thing that always drew me to 'Mismatched' was the juxtaposition of old and new. Whether it was an app development course in vintage locations, or an old school boy falling for a new-age girl."