Shooting of 'Thupparivalan 2' to begin in April next year: Vishal

Taking to social media, Vishal said that while the recce would happen in January next year, the actual filming process of the much-awaited investigative thriller would resume in April next year.

Chennai, Dec 6 (IANS) Actor Vishal, who played the lead in the first part of the critically acclaimed superhit Tamil film 'Thupparivalan', has announced that production for 'Thupparivalan 2' would begin in London in January followed by filming in April.

The first part of 'Thupparivalan', which was directed by Mysskin, had lead characters that were fashioned on Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic detective Sherlock Holmes and his friend Dr Watson. The film went on to be a superhit and also won critical acclaim.

The film's success led Vishal and Mysskin to join hands for a second time for a sequel. Work on 'Thupparivalan 2' began in Bristol in the UK but then an ugly spat between Vishal and Mysskin resulted in the latter choosing to walk out of the project.

After this development, Vishal chose to direct 'Thupparivalan 2' himself. However, due to the pandemic, filming had to be stopped. Now, the actor has announced that shooting will resume in April next year.

--IANS

mani/kr