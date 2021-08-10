Shooting 'Prem Rang Maniyaaro' video was challenging: Choreographers Sameer, Arsh

Talking more about the song, Sameer and Arsh Tanna said, "Maniyaaro is a Gujarati song which is not only a hit with the Gujaratis but also the non-Gujaratis but 'Prem Rang Maniyaaro' has a different approach and I'm sure you all will like it."

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) As the new music video 'Prem Rang Maniyaaro' of Aishwarya Majmudar releases, National Award-winning choreographer duo Sameer and Arsh Tanna share their experience of shooting the song in Gujarat.

They said that shooting the music video was a bit more challenging.

They said, "We reached Ahmedabad two days before the shoot, to see the sets, the site, artists. The cooperation we got from everyone was fantastic, both Aishwarya and Devarshi used to practice for hours, to match the steps we wanted, the expressions everything was exactly like we wanted.

"When the shoot started the biggest challenge we had was to complete the shoot in just one night, we completed a seven-day shoot in just one night. The location was very beautiful, the front side, the pool, the verandah we wanted to capture everything in the song. Moving locations take time during any shoot, but our DOP whom we've worked with before with Tapan bhai helped us a lot with everything."

Arsh further continued, "Aishwarya has sung the song so beautifully and looks gorgeous in the song, so we tried our best and I'm sure you're really going to enjoy it. One person I'd like to mention here is Aishwarya's mom, right from feeding her, checking her makeup, coordinating with everyone she was always there and because of people like her, the sky is the limit for artists like Aishwarya."

Sameer and Arsh are known for working on 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' and 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela' among others. They have choreographed 'Dholi Taro Dhol Bajey', 'Lahu Muh Lag Gaya' and 'Nagada Sang Dhol', among others.

--IANS

aru/kr