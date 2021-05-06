Short film 'Happy Birthday' bags nominations at NY film fest

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) The short film "Happy Birthday", featuring Aahana Kumra and Anupam Kher, has bagged multiple nominations at the New York City International Film Festival (NYCIFF).

While Anupam and Aahana are in contention for Best Actor and Best Actress awards respectively, the film has also secured nomination in the Best Short Film category. Prasad Kadam has bagged a nomination for the Best Director award.