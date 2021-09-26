Short film in the works on actor-MTV anchor Jagnoor Aneja who died at 40

Mahmoodi, who was with him few days before his demise, will produce the short film with the late actor's travelling videos.

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actor Jagnoor Aneja, who passed away recently due to cardiac arrest, will entertain the audience one last time through a short film based on his life. The late actor's friend Mohammad al Mahmoodi has announced that he will bankroll the project.

Mahmoodi says: "It's unbelievable that Jagnoor left us. It was just the last week we met and had our dinnee together here in Egypt. He was very happy and shared that once he returns to India he wanted to pursue an acting career. I'm now trying to fulfill his last wish by making a short film for him with his travelling videos."

Remembering his last meeting with Jagnoor, Mahmoodi adds, "He was perfectly healthy. In fact he was very much concerned about his health and fitness. He was never interested in too much work out to flaunt a toned body or six packs. I couldn't understand how this happened. It was difficult for me to accept the news. He was a traveller and explorer but who knew he will travel to heaven so soon. I'm already missing him."

Jagnoor was best known for his work in MTV's show 'Love School'.

