Short film 'Itwaar' talks of impact of mental state on outlook

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Rahul Srivastava's "Itwaar" is currently streaming on an OTT platform, and the filmmaker says the short film is based on how one's mental mood has a serious impact on one's outlook.

The filmmaker says this was something that he personally experienced.

"I faced a lot of such days when nothing was going as per my plan and I was finding faults with everything around me and when the tides turned, the same life looked beautiful to me. That was my core idea of the film that how one's mental state changes one's outlook for the world," he says.