Shot in Vietnam and Mudigere, 'lover boy' Prem's 'Premam Poojyam' releases today

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) Sandalwood 'lover boy' Prem's much-anticipated Kannada movie 'Premam Poojyam' is being released in 1,000 plus screens across the state on Friday. The looks of Prem and the film's stills and songs have already garnered much attention on the Internet.

This is the 25th movie of Prem, who made his debut with 'Nenapirali'. The film has been shot in exotic locations, such as Vietnam and Mudigere in Chikkamaglur district, also known as the Switzerland of Karnataka.