Showbiz always caught Sandeep Kumaar's attention

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Actor Sandeep Kumaar says he's happy focusing on acting as of now, despite being a professional dancer and explained how doing theatre helped him to polish his acting skills.

He says: "I'm happy focusing on acting as of now. I started as a dancer and I am grateful to the art that contributed so much in my life. I credit my success to the art. I still remember when for the first time I faced the camera behind a popular actor, as I was then just a background dancer. But I always had the faith of facing the camera as a hero one day, and luckily today I'm living my dream."