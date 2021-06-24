Shraddha Arya relaxes with Rishi Kapoor songs after a long day's shoot

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Television actress Shraddha Arya is a diehard Rishi Kapoor fan. After a long day of shoot, the actress relaxes listening to classic melodies featuring the late Bollywood star!

Talking about her love for Rishi Kapoor, Shraddha shared: "I have been a big fan of Rishi ji since my childhood and have grown up watching his films and dancing to some of his evergreen songs. After a tiring day on the sets of Kundali Bhagya, Rishi ji's melodious music brings a perfect and a peaceful end to my day. He will always be my forever love and crush. He will be in our hearts."