Shraddha Kapoor: 'Ever since I was little, I have enjoyed seeing my father on screen'

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Kapoor says ever since she was a kid, she has enjoyed watching her father Shakti Kapoor on screen.

Shakti Kapoor is all set to comeback in his popular avatar of Crime Master Gogo on a special OTT project. He had memorably essayed the role in the 1994 film "Andaaz Apna Apna".