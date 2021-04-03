Shraddha Kapoor has double role in 'Chaalbaaz In London'

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Kapoor will feature in a double role for the first time in Pankaj Parashars new film "Chaalbaaz In London".

Incidentally, Parashar had directed late superstar Sridevi in the 1989 comedy hit "Chaalbaaz". The film cast Sridevi as long-lost twins.

"This will be my first-ever double role and it will definitely be challenging for any actor," says Shraddha.