Shraddha Kapoor: It warms my heart to see women being constant part of evolution of our stories

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Kapoor feels proud that women have been an integral part of our new-age cinematic stories. According to her, women are a major reason behind the evolution of Hindi cinema.

The actress says, "We have seen an absolute evolution in the way we tell stories on the screen, and it warms my heart that women have been a constant part of this process. I have grown up admiring our cinema but one thing that I have personally noticed is how women have shaped the growth trajectory. They have been an integral part of not just cinema but the overall growth of the nation."