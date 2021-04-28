Shraddha Kapoor requests people to donate plasma, gives brother Siddhant's example

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Kapoor on Wednesday uploaded an Instagram picture of her brother Siddhanth donating plasma, and urged all to do the same.

"My bro @siddhanthkapoor just donated plasma. Urge all those who are eligible to do same please," wrote Shraddha with a picture of Siddhant donating plasma, flashing a victory sign and a grin for the camera.