Shreya Ghoshal blessed with a baby boy, says 'it's an emotion never felt before'

The much-in-love couple welcomed the little one on Saturday afternoon. The playback singer took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans and well-wishers."God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It's an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy," her post read.Many celebrities from the music fraternity congratulated her in the comments section."Many many congratulations. This is such a wonderful news . Hope you and the baby are doing well. Lots of love and congratulations from the Mohan and Pandya family @shreyaghoshal @shiladitya @soumghoshal Nana Nani Dada Dadi," singer Neeti Mohan wrote.Singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani said, "Congratulations!!! Big love." Singer Raj Pandit commented, "@shreyaghoshal Yayyy congratulationsss! Wish you all love and good health! @shiladitya."In March, Shreya had announced her pregnancy with a picture of herself cradling her baby bump."Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives," she wrote.The talented singer, who has mesmerised audiences with melodious songs like 'Manwa Laage', 'Piyu Bole' and 'Bairi Piya', tied the knot with her long-time beau Shiladitya in a private ceremony on February 5, 2015. (ANI)