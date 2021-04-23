Shreya Ghoshal: I urge everyone to meet people only if unavoidable

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Singer Shreya Ghoshal on Friday urged people to stay at home at a time when India is struggling to contain a raging second wave of Covid-19 and witnessing a large number of deaths daily.

"God please give us the strength to cope with the tragedies that is surrounding us. I urge everyone to ensure you meet people only if unavoidable. Wear masks properly (very important) and if possible the proper N95 masks. One mistake can cost your life. #CoronaSecondWave," Shreya wrote on Twitter.