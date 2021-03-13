Shreya Ghoshal says her birthday this year is a 'special one', thanks fans

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Singer Shreya Ghoshal on Saturday took to social media to thank everyone for wishing her on her birthday. Shreya celebrated her 37th birthday on March 12.

"Thank you all for the beautiful birthday wishes that kept pouring in all day yesterday and still continuing. This one is truly a very special one. This soon-to-be-momma feels so grateful, loved and blessed!" tweeted Shreya.