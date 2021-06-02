Shreya Ghoshal shares first glimpse of her son Devyaan

On Wednesday, the 'Yeh Ishq Hai' singer took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of her son whom she and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya have named Devyaan.In the image, we can see Shreya and Shiladitya holding the little one in their arms."Introducing- 'Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya. He arrived on 22nd May and changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother and a father can feel for their child," she wrote in the caption."Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love. It is still feeling like a dream. Shiladitya and I are forever grateful for this beautiful gift of life," Shreya added.Several celebrities have congratulated the couple on the birth of their first child."Be blessed little one. Shine your light in this beautiful world and carry your parents love in every moment of your long, healthy life. I can't wait to meet you," actor Dia Mirza, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, commented."Congratulations and God bless," actor Ashmit Patel wrote.In March, Shreya had announced her pregnancy with a picture of herself cradling her baby bump."Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives," she wrote.The talented singer, who has mesmerised audiences with melodious songs like 'Manwa Laage', 'Piyu Bole' and 'Bairi Piya', tied the knot with her long-time beau Shiladitya in a private ceremony on February 5, 2015. (ANI)