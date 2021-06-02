Shreya Ghoshal shares first photo of son Devyaan

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram on Wednesday to introduce her newborn son to the world. Shreya, who has named her son Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya, also shared his first photograph.

The singer shared the image on Instagram where she can be seen holding her son in her arms and staring at him while husband Shiladitya keeps his left hand below the child's head and smiles at him.