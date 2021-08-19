Shreyas Talpade gears up for first short film 'Speed Dial'

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Actor Shreyas Talpade is all excited about his upcoming short film titled 'Speed Dial' and is looking forward to his "first eve" short film.

The film is directed by Kushal Srivastava and produced by 8 PM Premium Black Music CDs.

"Working on 'Speed Dial' has been a really fun and interesting experience for me. Honestly, if you think of it, this is my first short film ever and I am happy that I've shot with Kushal and his team which is equally enthusiastic. The character of Kabir is very relatable and I'm sure a lot of people will know exactly what he's going through. In situations like that, everyone would love a bit of luck and magic to help them out. Audiences are definitely in for a few fun twists and turns with Speed Dial," said Shreyas.