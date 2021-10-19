Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav to come up with comedy film 'Mannu Aur Munni ki Shaadi'

Helmed by Deepak Sisodia, 'Mannu Aur Munni Ki Shaadi' is touted as a good mix of comedy, romance, and emotions.Talking about the same, Shreyas said, "I agreed to do this film because it offered me a role which is extremely relatable with the masses. The need of the hour is to tell stories that entertain the family as a whole and stay with you forever. This is a film you can watch whenever you are feeling low and it will give you a feel-good experience every single time."Kanika Tiwari is also a part of the film, which is written by Mahesh Rooniwal. (ANI)