Shreyas Talpade's short film 'Speed Dial' about opening up one's heart

Talking about the short film, Shreyas told IANS: "'Speed Dial' is a sweet, funny, quirky short film about this guy who finds a magical phone which helps him do magical stuff that has been there in his heart for the longest time."

Throwing light on the message that the short film tries to deliver, the actor informed: "We keep looking for some kind of confirmation or support from various factors. As kids and even as adults, we keep looking for these support mechanisms or some magic to happen in our life, which will make things a little easier or the way we want them to be. The biggest lesson is that whatever is there in your heart, you just need to say it."

Directed by Kushal Srivastava, 'Speed Dial' also features Aksha Pardasany, and is produced by 8PM Premium Black Music CDs.

--IANS

