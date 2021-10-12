Shriya and Andrei Koscheev introduces their little angel

Actress Shriya Saran had married a Russian tennis player and entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev in 2018 at a discreet wedding. Now, Shriya and Andrei have surprised everyone by saying that they were blessed with a baby girl in 2020 during the lockdown phase.

"Hello people, we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine. While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil, our world changed forever…. To a world full of adventures, excitement, and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life. We are so grateful to god!", wrote Shriya Saran on Instagram and also posted a short video with her baby bump, and a glimpse of the baby was also featured.