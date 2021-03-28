Shriya Pilgaonkar: Heard actresses say budget of their film is as much as a hero's salary

"I have heard conversations of the biggest leading actresses on how the budget of their entire film has been the salary of a male actor," she told IANS.

She says that even though you don't know how much your co-actor is earning, you are able to guess based on the film's progresses.

"I don't know how much my co-actors get but you get a sense of it. You know how negotiations are done. At a personal level, I made sure that I get the best deal in my capacity," she says.