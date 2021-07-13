Shriya Pilgaonkar starts shooting for 'The Gone Game Season 2'

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar started shooting for the second season of the web series "The Gone Game" here on Tuesday.

The actress returns as Suhani Gujral, a social media influencer whose character bore shades of grey in season one.

"I'm happy to get back to work after lockdown. Now that I'm vaccinated, I also feel more comfortable being on a set. However, all the precautions are being taken to ensure everyone's safety. We shot the first season of 'The Gone Game' remotely and it was a fun, challenging experience," Shriya told IANS.