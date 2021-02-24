Shriya Pilgaonkar's new mantra: Hoop till you drop

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Shriya Pilgaonkar's newfound addiction is the hoola hoop! The actress finds the workout fun and weirdly therapeutic. On Wednesday, she shared a video on Instagram where she is seen hooping to Shakira's beats.

"Finally got the hoop going after several attempts. Thank you @eshnakutty @hoop.flo for encouraging me to start hooping. It's so much fun and weirdly therapeutic and by default, a damn good core workout. Feels good to pick up a new skill. Long way to master the tricks but I'm here for it," Shriya captioned the video, which captures her hooping to the peppy number "Hips don't lie".