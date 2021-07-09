Shriya Pilgaonkar's short film 'Sita' to screen at Short Film Corner of Cannes

Directed by Abhinav Singh, the film is about a young boy who discovers an abandoned body of a baby girl and wants to cremate her. The film explores themes of caste, traditions and mythology.

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar's short film "Sita'" will be screened at the Court Metrage Short Film Corner of the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. It has also been officially selected for the International Film Festival of South Asia -- Toronto.

"I'm thrilled that our short film 'Sita' is screening at the Court Metrage Short Film Corner at Cannes this year. We're really happy that the short film is going to be screened at one of the world's most prestigious film festivals," said Shriya.

According to the official website of Cannes Court Metrage, the Short Film Corner is a Forum dedicated to short films. Neither a selection nor a competition, its aim is to promote emerging talents and facilitate interactions between the creation and the industry.

"Sita" will be screened from July 12 to July 16.

"I personally love the medium of short films and it's an honour for our film to have this platform. While none of us will be attending, I surely hope to get the opportunity to be part of the Cannes Film Festival in the future," says Shriya.

The actress will next be seen in "The Gone Game Season 2" and "Crackdown 2"

--IANS

