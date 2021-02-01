Shruti Haasan: Glad to have wonderful things to do

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan says she feels thankful that she has many wonderful things to do, as a new week starts.

"#Thankful even though I'm sleepy - I'm so glad to have wonderful things to do and wake up to #workmode #grumpyfaceglam," Shruti posted on Instagram on Monday.

Last week, Shruti turned 35 and said that she wants her future to be filled with light and creativity. "Filled with gratitude and joy !!! This has been the best phase of my life and I'm thankful for my lessons and the journey," Shruti wrote on Instagram.