Shruti Haasan recalls modelling days

Alongside the pictures, she revealed that she was only 17 when she tried her hand at modelling."When I found these - my first ever modelling gig at 17 ! I look a bit... and a bit... but that's like life isn't it. I've always loved working and growing , even sideways.. #memories #flashback," she captioned the post.In one of the photographs, Shruti is seen smiling while posing against the backdrop of a sea.Shruti's modelling images have garnered a lot of likes and comments."You look so good," a fan commented."Beautiful pictures," another one wrote.Shruti, daughter of actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, made her Bollywood debut with 'Luck' in 2009. She is currently waiting for the release of her Tamil film 'Laabam' with Vijay Sethupathi. She also has a Hindi web series in the pipeline. (ANI)