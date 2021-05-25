Shruti Haasan speaks about her parents getting separated!

In a recent interview with Zoom, Shruti Haasan has opened up about the decision of her parents--Kamal Haasan and Sarika to get divorced after living together for sixteen years.
Shruti says that two people who are not getting along shouldn't be forced to get along for some reason. The talented actress also added that as individuals both her dad and mom are wonderful people and their lives turned out to be happy that way.
Shruti added: "They were happier apart than they were together". Kamal and Sarika got married in 1988 and legally separated in 2004.
Among her dad and mom, Shruti says that she is close with her dad but also said that her mom is also a part of their lives despite the separation.
Shruti's next is Laabam with Vijay Sethupathi in Tamil, she is also acting alongside Prabhas in Salaar.