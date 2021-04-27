Shruti Haasan: What is accepted now keeps changing, do whatever makes you happy



"I was really into metal and alternative culture from graphic novels to dark gothic literature, so it just felt like a natural extension, " the actress, who is also a musician, tells IANS.

Shruti does not agree that a gothic look make could be risky for actresses to play with the look.

"There is nothing risky about connecting to a look or vibe that looks authentic to you. The riskier thing to do in life is dressing, speaking, behaving and presenting yourself to the world in the way that they approve of, " she says.