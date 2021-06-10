Shruti Haasan’s boyfriend says she made the worst ‘tomato thokku’

Shruti Haasan is a great cook and that is known to her social media followers as well. She shared her recipes during the last year’s lockdown on Instagram.
Shruti Haasan revealed that is fond of cooking. However, her Shruti Haasan’s current boyfriend Santanu Hazarika says she makes the worst ‘thokku’ (chutney). In a Q and A session with her fans on Instagram, her boyfriend Santanu also joined in and he answered a few questions, too.
When one of her fans asked about the worst dish she has made, Santanu chipped in to reply to this question and revealed that her tomato-onion thokku (a chutney made with tomatoes and onions) was her worst dish ever. However, he complimented that she generally cooks tasty food.
Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika are living together in Shruti’s Mumbai home. Shruti Haasan will next be seen opposite Prabhas in director Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar’.
