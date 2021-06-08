Shubhangi Atre back to Surat for 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' second schedule

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Actress Shubhangi Atre, who returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the first schedule of the sitcom "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai" a while back, is now all set to resume shooting for its second schedule.

"I'm traveling back to Surat to complete my second schedule of the show. I'm waiting for the time when we can resume shoots in Mumbai. Travelling for outdoor shoot is fun but time and again travelling and shooting turns to be little hectic," she tells IANS.