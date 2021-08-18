Shubhangi Atre enjoys bridal makeover during shooting

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Actress Shubhangi Atre who is seen playing the role of 'Angoori' in the show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' enjoys turning a bride for shoots.

She says, "I enjoy the bridal makeover. For the upcoming track I'm shooting as a bride and it is making me happy. I feel excited to reach my sets with a thought of getting ready as a bride, wearing the bridal outfits, putting make-up and wearing the jewellery. It is so much fun. It's not the first time, I even don't remember how many times I have turned a bride for my shoots. But each time the excitement is so fresh and refreshing."