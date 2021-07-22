Shubhangi Atre loves digging into samosas during the rains

"From childhood, there's a little something special during the monsoon. It makes me feel like a new birth. The season is all about thundering clouds, cracking lightning, and the freshness in the air when it starts to rain. I feel like my old best friend is back and calling me to play. Monsoon is my favourite time of the year," she said.

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actress Shubhangi Atre, popular as Angoori bhabhi in the sitcom "Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!", finds the monsoon the best time of the year. She particularly loves digging into samosas during the rains.

The actress enjoys an evening walk in the rain with her umbrella.

"We all like to celebrate the beauty of the monsoon in our own special ways. Once it begins to rain, colors get brighter and the air freshens up. It's hard to resist the temptation of taking a casual evening stroll. If I am not shooting evening walks are totally in with an umbrella for me during monsoon," she adds.

Shubhangi, who has featured in popular shows like Kasturi, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa and Chidiya Ghar craves, talks of her love for Samosa, especially during the rains.

"Indian cuisine offers a variety of snacks, right from simple street-eats to exotic dine-in preparations. But no snack has been able to match the taste and popularity of samosas. The first bite of the crispy, steamy, and tangy samosa is something we all crave during monsoon. Even when on the set, I make sure to enjoy them while it's raining outside."

--IANS

ila/vnc