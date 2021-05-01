Shubhangi Atre on husband Peeyush Poorey: He is an amazing teammate

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actress Shubhangi Atre congratulated her husband Peeyush Poorey on his birthday on Saturday, saying he is a good husband, the best boyfriend, a fabulous human being and an amazing teammate.

"Peeyush has always given me a democracy to explore and grow. I could try flying high as I know if I ever fall, he will hold me. Even during my Covid battle he used to be there for me. He is a good husband, the best boyfriend and a fabulous human being. He is an amazing teammate," Shubhangi told IANS.